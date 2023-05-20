Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are six games away from the franchise’s first NBA Championship since 2013, and the superstar let social media know on Saturday.

Butler posted a nine-slide carousel on Instagram, highlighted by the heated interaction between he and Boston Celtics’ Grant Williams in Miami’s 111-105 win on Friday night. The post had a simple caption: “Six.”

Williams poked the bear with 6:22 remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 2 between the Heat and Celtics, and it was all Miami from there — they went on to win their second straight game at TD Garden despite trailing by as many as 12 early in the period.

“That’s just competition at its finest,” Butler said afterwards, according to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. “He hit a big shot. Started talking to me; I like that. I’m all for that. It makes me key in a lot more. It pushes that will that I have to win a lot more. It makes me smile. It does. When people talk to me, I’m like, OK, I know I’m a decent player, if you want to talk to me out of everybody that you can talk to.

“I just don’t know if I’m the best person to talk to.”

You can say that again. Jimmy Butler continues to lead the way for the Heat, scoring 27 points, while adding eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in the victory.

“I knew it was going to be good for us,” Heat’s Caleb Martin said about the exchange; he was excellent himself in Game 2 with 25 points.

“I feel like things like that always fuel Jimmy,” echoed Bam Adebayo, who was an assist shy of a triple-double on Friday.

The image that will endure from Game 2 is Butler and Williams nose to nose, and that’s now immortalized on Jimmy Butler’s Instagram feed.

A critical Game 3 between the Heat and Celtics is set for Sunday night at the Kaseya Center, in front of what promises to be a raucous home crowd in South Florida.