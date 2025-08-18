It was not too long ago that the Oklahoma City Thunder, one of the youngest teams in NBA history, captured its first-ever championship. Although there is still plenty of time between now and the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, everyone is beginning to put together their predictions for how the new year will unfold after the latest schedule release.

Stars like Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton out and recovering from Achilles injuries have shifted the balance of power in the Eastern Conference, leading to key questions about where the East's hierarchy lies.

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks destined to face off for the Eastern Conference title, or will a different, younger team emerge and go on a run like we saw with Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers this past year?

Over in the Western Conference, Kevin Durant is now a member of the Houston Rockets after his blockbuster offseason trade, and Nikola Jokic's only goal is to win another championship with the Denver Nuggets.

With how stacked the West is, teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors also find themselves among those with high title hopes.

Much will change before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season and throughout the year regarding certain award races, but it's never too early to get a head start on making predictions. That is why the schedule release has given us the perfect reason to break down the major award races entering the new NBA season, as well as who will ultimately meet in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Early 2025-26 NBA MVP prediction

Are we set for another Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showdown in the 2025-26 NBA MVP race?

Well, if anything is clear, it's that the MVP is very likely to come from the Western Conference. Although there are plenty of talented All-Star talents in the East, this season will focus on the gauntlet in the West, as 13 teams can make a legitimate playoff case for themselves.

How the top of the conference unfolds will tell the tale for who ends up with the MVP award, which was the case during the 2024-25 season.

It shouldn't surprise anyone that Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic will be the two favorites for MVP, especially considering that they lead arguably the two best teams in the league entering the new year.

Outside of these two, Luka Doncic is worth mentioning as well since the Lakers have essentially handed him the keys to the franchise over LeBron James. In 28 games with the Lakers last season, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game, which would put him firmly in the running for MVP over the course of an entire season.

If there is one player to contend for MVP in the East, it has to be Giannis Antetokounmpo. We have seen The Greek Freak carry the Milwaukee Bucks before, and he will need to do so again this year if the Bucks are to be anything notable.

Ultimately, it makes the most sense to choose Gilgeous-Alexander as the early favorite for the 2025-26 NBA MVP award. The Thunder are the best team in the league, and they have a chance to win over 70 games this upcoming season.

2025-26 NBA MVP Prediction: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC)

Is Cooper Flagg a sure thing for Rookie of the Year?

Although the 2024-25 season didn't see a runaway favorite for the Rookie of the Year award like previous seasons with Victor Wembanyama and Paolo Banchero, there is a clear favorite entering the 2025-26 season.

Cooper Flagg is already being labeled as the heavy favorite to win the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year award, and this prediction is the most obvious.

Aside from his talent, which speaks for itself, Flagg is in the best situation possible with a Dallas Mavericks team primed to be in the playoffs and make a legitimate push in the West when fully healthy. Flagg will enter the year as the Mavs' second-best player behind Anthony Davis, and he will be eased into his star-like role because of the depth Dallas has.

It is also worth mentioning Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, Ace Bailey, and Nique Clifford as four other legitimate contenders for the Rookie of the Year award. Whereas Harper and Edgecombe will be key factors in the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers rotations, respectively, Bailey has a clear path to becoming a star with the Utah Jazz.

Then there is Clifford, who could wind up being the most consistent and efficient rookie in this year's class with the Sacramento Kings. That organization will be searching for any kind of production from anyone, and after his showing in Summer League, it's clear that Clifford could be their lead guard.

Do not be shocked if Flagg, Clifford, and Edgecombe end up being the three finalists for the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

2025-26 NBA ROTY Prediction: Cooper Flagg (DAL)

Evaluating Defensive Player, Most Improved, Sixth Man of the Year races

The three award races that are always open for interpretation entering a new NBA season are the Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, and Sixth Man of the Year awards.

Certain players could enter the new season as favorites for said awards, but at the end of the day, all three races are truly unpredictable because of injuries and role changes throughout the year. Then again, the DPOY award seems straightforward for Victor Wembanyama if he can remain on the floor.

Wemby was in line to win the award last season before he was shut down indefinitely with a blood clot in his shoulder. With 430 blocks through two NBA seasons, it's a safe assumption that voters will be thrilled to give Wembanyama the Defensive Player of the Year award if he qualifies for it.

2025-26 NBA DPOY Prediction: Victor Wembanyama (SAS)

The Most Improved Player award race is not as simple. Until we can actually evaluate teams and those stepping into larger roles, it's hard to pinpoint players as the favorite for this award. However, one could assume that Bennedict Mathurin and Deni Avdija will be in the running since they are expected to be primary offensive weapons for Indiana and Portland, respectively.

Three other names to keep an eye on for this award entering the 2025-26 NBA season are Jalen Johnson, Santi Aldama, and Austin Reaves.

After trading Desmond Bane to the Magic, the Memphis Grizzlies will be searching for their third key scoring weapon next to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Could Aldama, who just got a contract extension, be that guy for Memphis?

In Los Angeles, Reaves took a massive step forward last season and is entering a contract year. The Lakers will need Reaves to play at an All-Star level to compete for a championship.

And then there is Johnson, who was the favorite for the MIP award last season before suffering a season-ending left shoulder injury. Right now, Johnson is an interesting way-too-early pick for the Most Improved Player award, given the step he took last season and the growth Atlanta is poised for.

2025-26 NBA MIP Prediction: Jalen Johnson (ATL)

The three finalists for the Sixth Man of the Year last year — Payton Pritchard, Malik Beasley, and Ty Jerome — all find themselves in different roles this upcoming season. Pritchard could start for the Celtics, Jerome is with the Grizzlies, and Beasley remains a free agent because of his ongoing gambling investigation.

As a result, the door is open for new names to emerge in this award race. The four underrated names I am keeping an eye on in this race are Bradley Beal (LA Clippers), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Atlanta Hawks), and Alex Caruso (Oklahoma City Thunder).

If he is to come off the bench, Beal is certainly a name who will be at the forefront of the sixth-man conversation this season. Beal is a former All-Star who averaged 17.0 points per game last season with the Phoenix Suns, and he is expected to take over the role previously held by Norman Powell.

Alexander-Walker could be his main competitor for this award, as he will likely come off the bench behind Trae Young and Dyson Daniels. Between his defensive abilities and perimeter shooting, Alexander-Walker has a chance to be the next guard in the Eastern Conference to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

2025-26 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Prediction: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ATL)

Coach of the Year guaranteed to come from Eastern Conference?

While it is very possible the 2025-26 NBA Coach of the Year will come from the Western Conference, given the level of competition between those top title contenders, there is a clear opportunity for teams to rise and exceed expectations in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season.

That is what makes Jamahl Mosley and Quin Snyder two very intriguing names to discuss in regards to this award prediction.

Despite being decimated by injuries last season, Mosley and the Orlando Magic proved to be a young team on the rise because of their defensive identity. The Magic will be better than they were during the 2024-25 season, and adding Desmond Bane as their prime offseason acquisition puts Orlando in the conversation of being a top-four team in the East.

Much of the same can be said about the Atlanta Hawks, who have a solid blend of athletic, youthful talents and experienced veterans.

Trae Young is still the leader of this team, and he finally has intriguing veterans like Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker next to him. The Hawks also have Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and Onyeka Okongwu as young talents on the rise.

This will be a very strong and lengthy team on both ends of the floor in Atlanta, which is why it's not hard to believe they can be a top-four team in the East. If this happens and the Hawks end up with a better record than Orlando, Snyder will definitely be a finalist for Coach of the Year.

Another Eastern Conference coach that deserves flowers being thrown his way, especially after being snubbed in the award race this past season, is JB Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons. That is another team on the rise in the East that could seize its opportunity with the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics falling off.

Ultimately, my early prediction for the NBA Coach of the Year lands with Snyder and the Hawks, as this team has a chance to go on a real run and be what the Pacers were this past season.

2025-26 NBA COTY Prediction: Quin Snyder (ATL)



East, West predictions for 2025-26 season

The East is wide open entering the 2025-26 season. When looking at early predictions around the NBA, it's clear to see that everyone has a different idea about how this conference could play out.

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are the favorites at the top of the standings coming off their impressive 2024-25 campaigns, there will be plenty of times rising up the ranks with new opportunities presenting themselves.

That group of rising teams includes the Magic, Hawks, Pistons, and Toronto Raptors. Out of these teams, the Magic and Hawks have the best chance to take down either Cleveland or New York en route to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Last season, it was the Pacers who shocked everyone by making the NBA Finals with their athleticism and depth. This season, that team could wind up being the Hawks, who have a solidified 10-man, maybe 11-man, rotation entering the 2025-26 season.

As good as the Cavs have been, there are obvious injury and durability concerns that surround them. Cleveland also lost Ty Jerome, Caris LeVert, and Isaac Okoro this offseason, which puts a lot of pressure on the starters and Lonzo Ball to remain healthy.

The Knicks seem like the favorites in the East, and our bold prediction well before NBA training camps begin is that they will square off with the Hawks, their rivals, in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals.

2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals prediction: Hawks vs. Knicks

In the West, the Thunder are the defending NBA champions. After claiming a title and winning 68 games, the next step for Oklahoma City is continuing to grow and trying to become just the third team to ever win 70 games in a season.

The Thunder are bringing back their entire championship roster for another run, which is why they will be the 1-seed and favorites to repeat as champions. Outside of Oklahoma City, there will be some reshuffling in the West.

Denver is clearly the second-best team on paper, yet the Timberwolves still loom large after back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances. While the Grizzlies, Kings, and Suns will all be taking a small step back, Dallas and Golden State expect to be in the title mix.

The two Los Angeles-based teams are also built to contend at the highest level possible.

Who ultimately makes the WCF depends on the seeding and which teams play one another in the first round of the playoffs, as we could see a situation where the Lakers and Clippers knock each other out.

Right now, it seems destined that we will see Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic not only battle for the MVP award, but for the rights to go to the 2026 NBA Finals.

2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals prediction: Nuggets vs. Thunder

Way-too-early 2026 NBA Finals prediction

When the Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, everyone picked them to face the Thunder in the NBA Finals. That scenario was thwarted by Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers, who took the Thunder to seven games in a cut-throat, classic Finals series.

Since Haliburton is out the entire year, it would take a miracle for the Pacers to get back to this spot and face off against Oklahoma City again.

The door in the East is open, and if the Knicks get back to the Eastern Conference Finals, they will not make the same mistakes they did against Indiana. Jalen Brunson is motivated to get the Knicks to the NBA Finals, and hiring Mike Brown was the perfect move to get this team over the hump.

However, the Thunder are still well above everyone else in this league, even though two different teams took them to a Game 7 in their respective playoff series.

When it comes to giving a prediction for the 2026 NBA Finals, you can't pick against Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder right now, especially with their full roster back and healthy for a new season.

2025-26 NBA Finals Prediction: Thunder over Knicks

