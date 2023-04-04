Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Miami Heat are going… nowhere late into the 2022-23 season. Over the last few weeks, this team has looked like a shell of it’s former self. They still hold the seventh seed in the East, which guarantees them a Play-In spot. There’s still a chance for them to advance straight to the playoffs, though, if they overtake Brooklyn. Because of that, Erik Spoelstra is trying everything he can to motivate the Heat, and by everything, that includes showing old Snoop Doog and Eminem videos to the team, per Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

“Tyler Herro was struck by a video that Spoelstra showed them about “Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Eminem and how they started, and the manager they had and he was the one rallying the troops, which is Spo [for the Heat]. Spo does [this type of thing] every year, but this year has been a little bit more with how up and down the season has been.””

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the only tactic Spoelstra has done to try and get the Heat out of their rut. The same article notes that the legendary Heat coach is doing more one-on-ones with his players to motivate them. On the court, Spo has also done plenty to try and get Miami back running, to mixed results.

The sudden collapse of the Heat is truly fascinating. On paper, they have a solid core with Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo leading the way. However, outside of these guys, Miami struggled to find ample help, especially on offense. They are a low-volume, low-percentage three-point shooting team due to the many non-shooters on the roster.

There’s still a chance for the Heat to earn an outright playoff berth for 2023. The Nets are just two games ahead of Miami. Theoretically, Brooklyn could lose their next games, allowing Spo and co. to catch up. Miami also has an easy schedule on paper, as they face Detroit, Orlando, and Washington in their next three games (with a 76ers game in between). However, nothing has come easy for Miami this year, and it’s hard to tell if these “sure wins” are guaranteed.