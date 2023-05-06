Is Jimmy Butler playing in Game 3 vs. Knicks?

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler missed Game 2 of the second-round series against the New York Knicks due to an ankle injury. Unsurprisingly, without their best player, the Heat went on to lose by a final score of 111-105 behind 30 points from Jalen Brunson. So when Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and the Knicks visit the Kaseya Center on Saturday afternoon to play the Heat, every Heat fan will surely be dying to know: Is Jimmy Butler playing in Game 3 vs. the Knicks?

Jimmy Butler injury status vs. Knicks

The Heat have Butler listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown with a right ankle sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Heat, Caleb Martin (back contusion) is also questionable to play for Miami.

Jimmy Butler, 33, is in his 12th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.6 turnovers, and 1.3 personal fouls per game across 64 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Marquette star shot the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Butler’s 53.9% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Expect the Heat to convincingly beat the Knicks at home on Saturday if Butler is in the lineup. After all, the Heat have yet to lose a game at home this postseason, as they own a 2-0 home record. But with regard to the question, Is Jimmy Butler playing in Game 3 vs. the Knicks, the answer is maybe.