Heading into Game 2 of the second-round series between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks, it was unclear whether star forward Julius Randle would play. He was questionable to play for New York due to a sprained ankle he suffered back in the Knicks’ first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But Randle ended up playing in Game 2, and he didn’t just play — he starred. Randle scored 28 points — on 8-for-18 shooting from the field — grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished out eight assists in what was his best game of these playoffs.

Recently, Randle offered a brutally honest take to the media on playing through his ankle injury in Game 2 against the Heat, per a tweet from SNY’s Ian Begley:

“Yeah, there wasn’t no way I was sitting that one (Game 2) out.”

Julius Randle was asked if he pushes to play leading into games – like Game 2 – where he’s questionable due to an injury. Or if the decision is made entirely by the NYK medical staff. He smiled and said, “yeah, there wasn’t no way I was sitting that one (Game 2) out.” — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 4, 2023

Julius Randle, 28, is in his ninth year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Knicks franchise. He averaged 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks, 2.8 turnovers, and 3.0 personal fouls per game across 77 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star rebounded the ball at a high level in the 2022-23 campaign — Randle’s 10.0 rebounds per game average was the second-highest of his pro career.

Randle and the Knicks have a pivotal Game 3 ahead of them on Saturday afternoon. If the Knicks can steal a win, they will be back in control of this series. But if they lose, it’s hard to believe that the Knicks will go on to win the series. So here’s to hoping that Randle can lead the Knicks to victory once again in Game 3.