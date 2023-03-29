Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry put together a forgettable performance in Tuesday’s contest against his former team, the Toronto Raptors. He scored just six points — on 1-for-6 shooting from the field — in a game the Heat went on to lose by a final score of 106-92. So when the Heat visit the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night to play Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and the New York Knicks, every Heat fan will surely want to know: Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

Kyle Lowry injury status vs. Knicks

The Heat have Lowry listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to left knee soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back spasms) will remain out for Miami.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kyle Lowry, 37, is in his 17th year in the NBA and second as a member of the Heat franchise. He’s averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 51 appearances this season (44 starts).

The former Villanova star is doing a great job of taking care of the ball in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Lowry’s current 1.9 turnovers average is his lowest since the 2009-10 season.

Expect Wednesday’s matchup between the Knicks and Heat to go down to the wire, regardless of if Lowry is in the lineup. After all, both teams are fighting for playoff positioning at this point of the season. But with regard to the question, Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is maybe.