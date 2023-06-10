The Miami Heat lost Friday night's Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets by a final score of 108-95. Heat star Jimmy Butler played well on both ends of the floor, as he finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and one block in the loss. But it was all for naught.

The Heat are now on the brink of elimination, as they are trailing the Nuggets three games to one in this NBA Finals series. Game 5 will take place in Denver on Monday night.

After the Heat's crushing Game 4 loss, Jimmy Butler spoke to the media and wasn't panicked about the Heat being down 3-1 in the series, per a tweet from Legion Hoops' official Twitter account:

“We got three [games] to get, It's not impossible.”

Jimmy Butler, 33, is in his 12th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Miami Heat franchise. He averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.6 turnovers, and 1.3 personal fouls per game across 64 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Marquette star shot the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Butler's 53.9% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Butler and the Heat are down but not out. After all, a team has come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals before, so it's not like it's never been done. But the Heat are going to need a big game from Butler in Game 5 if they want to extend this series and keep their season alive.