The Miami Heat lost Friday night's Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets by a final score of 108-95. Heat center Bam Adebayo put together another big-time performance in Game 4, as he scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out three assists, but it was all for naught. The Heat are now in a 3-1 hole in these NBA Finals, and only one team in Finals history, the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, came all the way back from a 3-1 deficit to win the series.

After Friday's disappointing loss, Bam Adebayo spoke to the media and talked about a surprising source of inspiration as the Heat attempt to mount a 3-1 comeback, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“Take it 1 game at a time. We’ve seen a team come back from 3-0 firsthand, so we just have to believe and take it 1 game at a time.”

Bam Adebayo, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Miami Heat franchise. He averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks, 2.5 turnovers, and 2.8 personal fouls per game across 75 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great accuracy from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign — Adebayo's 80.6% free-throw percentage was the highest of his pro career.

For only the second time in this postseason, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat have been pushed to the brink of elimination. They're going to need to play their best basketball of these playoffs in Game 5 to keep their season alive and steal another win in Denver.