With all the storylines surrounding the Miami Heat, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is one of the more underrated aspects of the team heading into 2023-24. When one thinks of a rookie, usually they can be perceived as inexperienced or “green.” But according to the Heat's coaching staff and his new teammates, Jaquez already acts like he's been in the league for several years.

Taken with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Jaquez was a huge factor in the success of the UCLA Bruins last season, averaging 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He made an especially huge impact in the NCAA tournament as their lead scorer including a 29-point, 11-rebound game in the loss to Gonzaga in the Sweet Sixteen.

Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. getting loose on the court. #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/huIqCB9Yfe — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 5, 2023

Miami star Jimmy Butler said Wednesday that the rookie has the right ingredients to thrive in Heat culture.

“He just plays to win and makes all the right plays. Really plays like a vet. You know, I think that's the competitive experience from NCAA Tournament,” Butler said. “Very, very smart. He's confident in his abilities and sticks to that. Definitely plays to his strengths.”

Where does that veteran mentality come from? Jaquez knows his several years of experience at the college level helped steel him for the NBA.

“I think just everyone's used to modern day rookie as being 18-19 years old. I'm 22,” he told ClutchPoints. “I'm a little on the older side, but still got a lot of game left to prove and show.”

Jaime Jaquez is NBA ready

As Jaquez mentioned, teams usually target players on the younger side with first-round picks, counting on future development. But an older player like Jaquez is way more polished and possibly NBA-ready right from the jump, which could prove wonders for Miami.

Jaquez's approach certainly won't be what keeps him from carving out a niche with the Heat as a rookie.

“Mentality wise, work ethic wise, competitive spirit wise, he fits right into our group. There's nothing really we have to adjust from that standpoint. The skill level and him knowing how to play, that's been a very pleasant surprise and it shouldn't be,” Erik Spoelstra said of Jaquez three days into training camp . “He played in a lot of big NCAA Tournament moments and that means being on the road and playing in tough environments and that means something to us. Finding a way to will your team to a win. We've seen a lot of that already.”

It remains to be seen how many minutes Jaquez will play in his NBA debut. Spoelstra said that he expects the rookie to “be ready,” but admitted that he doesn't know his rotation just yet.

As Jaquez's first taste of NBA training camp continues, he's still trying to get a full grasp of the playbook and what the team wants to see out of him.

“I think it's just my overall game. The biggest thing for me is just knowing the concepts offensively and defensively as a team,” Jaquez told ClutchPoints on Thursday. “I think that's gonna be the most important thing is just knowing what I'm supposed to do when I'm out there.”

Fans will get their first look at Jaquez next Tuesday in the Heat's preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets. In the meantime, Miami will continue to practice at FAU for training camp until Saturday.