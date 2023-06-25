Miami Heat fans, meet the lone man from your 2023 NBA Draft class: Jaime Jaquez Jr. The Heat took Jaquez with the No. 18 overall pick on Thursday night.

Miami is coming off a historic playoff run that culminated in an NBA Finals appearance. Despite coming up short to the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets, Miami should be proud of what they accomplished. Several unsung Heat players (aka Jimmy Butler “teammates”) who went undrafted or late in the draft exceeded their playing expectations to help Miami become just the second No. 8 seed to make the championship round.

Pat Riley may have found another gem with Jaquez at No. 19. The UCLA standout draft projection ranged from No. 18 with the Heat all the way to the early second round. The Godfather may have seen some Heat culture in the 22-year-old to take him in this spot. With that said, let's get to know a little bit more about the only member of the 2023 Miami Heat draft class, Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Heat 2023 NBA Draft class

Born and raised in California, Jaime Jaquez Jr. enters as one of the oldest rookies in his class after spending four seasons at UCLA. He also made history by becoming the first player of Mexican descent to be drafted in the first round. In his senior year, Jaquez averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 steals, while shooting 48.1 percent from the field.

Offensively, Jaquez is a terrific isolation shot creator with a deep bag of trick. Inside that offensive kit is his go-to move — a deadly fake-spin midrange fadeaway that he absolutely has down to a tee. He also possesses a soft touch in the midrange, even while shooting moving shots in the lane.

Jaquez is also a crafty post option with elite footwork with pivot moves, shot fakes, and counter moves down on the block. He also utilizes the spin effectively that allows him to get to his spot and score easy baskets or even tough floaters in the lane.

Of course, being mainly an iso scorer, Jaquez has the tendency to become a ball stopper. But being a under a coach that likes to run a flowing offensive system, Jaquez has shown that he is also capable of playing that brand of basketball.

The newest member of Heat Nation could thrive as a cutter in Miami's pass and movement-heavy offense with Butler and Bam Adebayo always on the look out for back cuts to the rim. He can also make smart passes within the flow of the offense and is also a solid playmaker in pick-and-roll. The former Bruin is also an option for the Heat in pick-and-pop situations.

Though he shot just 31.7 percent from three in his senior year, he is a good catch-and-shoot option if he has time to launch. The 22-year-old is also capable of reading spacing on the floor and is able to relocate to get himself open looks on the perimeter. Furthermore, he can also be a spot-up option for the Heat in the corners.

Defensively, Jaquez works best as a help defender with his ability to anticipate passing lanes and get pick offs and deflections. He has shown some semblance of blocking shots while helping on the weak side and also on chase down situations.

However, Jaquez does struggle staying in front of his man in one-on-one situations due to his slow feet. There might be a possibility he gets exploited in the pick-and-roll when he gets to the NBA.

Regardless of his weaknesses, the Heat have shown they can hide those shortcomings and maximize their strengths to bring out the best selves of their players. No doubt, Miami will be able to do the same for Jaime Jaquez Jr.