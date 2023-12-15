The Heat rookie kept up an impressive streak that puts him among league's top rookies.

The Miami Heat may have picked up the steal of the 2023 NBA Draft in Jaime Jaquez Jr. The Heat scouting department has been among the best in the league having found quite a few undrafted gems in recent years. They may have found another gem with a late first round pick. Jaquez has been an immediate contributor to the Heat this season and should be lock for the All-Rookie First Team. Against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Jaquez continued his streak of double-digit scoring as per Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has extended his streak to a career-best 12 consecutive games scoring in double figures, doing it for the 17th time in his last 18 games. The last Heat rookie to do it in 12 in a row was Kendrick Nunn in 2019. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 15, 2023

Jaime Jaquez has now scored in double figures in 12 consecutive games for the Heat, and in 17 of his last 18 games overall. The last Heat rookie to accomplish such a feat was Kendrick Nunn 2019. Jaquez was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has outplayed players that were drafted ahead of him.

Jaquez has played in all 24 games so far this season with four starts at a little over 27 minutes per game. He's been averaging 12.6 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 51.9 percent shooting from the field, 40.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 84.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

One of the knocks on Jaquez coming out of UCLA was concerns about his shooting ability, but it's safe to say he's answered those questions. He's taking around three attempts from three point range per game. In terms of volume and attempts, he's among the Heat's leaders in three point shooting.