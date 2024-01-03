To some, Jaquez could be the first Mexican star basketball player.

When it comes to Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., he has already made an impact in more ways than one. Besides excelling in his first-year where he plays more like a veteran than he does an inexperienced player, he is putting his heritage on the map as Jaquez is Mexican-American.

There has not been a lot of representation widely from Mexico in terms of basketball and in the NBA, but Jaquez is changing that. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of AndScape, Jaquez talks about how he noticed the impact he has on the community.

“I’ve been noticing it a lot, even in college as well, the impact that I’m having on a community,” Jaquez, 22, told Andscape last week. “I guess more now because the NBA is a much bigger league. But even in college, people were coming up to me and thanking for representing something much bigger than myself.”

Admittedly though, Jaquez mentioned the goal was not to be the “best Mexican basketball player” ever, but said that it is significant to make that impact if it comes to it. The rookie out of UCLA has noticed the passion from fans of him and the Heat, even at autograph signings.

“I didn’t come into this league thinking I want to be the best Mexican basketball player to play. That wasn’t necessarily my goal. But if that comes along, that’s great to be able to make an impact,” Jaquez said. “…I was at an [autograph] signing at a Miami Heat store and you got people bringing Mexican flags to sign. There is pride at the games with people saying, ‘Viva Mexico’ to me.”

Jaquez possibly being the first Mexican star?

Jaquez has always credited his work-ethic and the confidence in himself that he would be productive this early as he said it again to AndScape. He has already earned the trust of his teammates and especially Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra who has been using Jaquez in late-game situations when the contest is in clutch-time.

This has been happening especially as of recent with Miami's constant problems with injuries, but Jaquez has been taking full advantage of it. With the absence of star Jimmy Butler, Jaquez has been the main benefactor as he was inserted into the starting lineup.

In terms of other basketball players with Mexican heritage, Sacramento Kings forward Juan Toscano-Anderson shares the same background as Jaquez. He spoke to AndScape and called the rookie “mature” and said he has always been “NBA-ready.”

“He’s a hell of a player,” Toscano-Anderson said of Jaquez to Andscape. “Mature player. He was NBA-ready, and Miami was the perfect place for him to go, based on their culture. I think him playing so well and being in the [rookie of the year] chase, it enhances the magnitude/impact. He has more face time, more coverage, more support. So, it’s different. The previous Mexican players have all been role players. He has the chance to be more than that.”

Jaquez using more Spanish in Miami

The same has been said from a multitude of players on the Heat and Spoelstra. Besides the mindset that Jaquez has where he acts like he has been in the NBA for years, he played four full years at UCLA where he played in all different types of stages and won, a trait that Spoelstra loves.

While he is of Mexican heritage, Jaquez acknowledged to AndScape that Spanish was not used in his household growing up, but it still was utilized from time to time from his father. Now though, Jaquez said he is using it a lot more now that he is in Miami which is known for its Spanish history.

“My Spanish is getting better living in Miami. I’m using Spanish a lot more. I think that is important. You got to understand the way I was brought up. My mother [who is white], tried to speak Spanish. But it was more so my father who spoke Spanish. Growing up, it wasn’t spoken in the household,” Jaquez said. “I took [Spanish] in college and in high school. I’ve been to Mexico. My grandparents speak Spanish. I am going to spend some time in Mexico this summer and try to integrate and learn the language the best I can. I plan on going all over to Mexico City and Guadalajara.”

More Latino players in the future per Jaquez

He has noticed that basketball is not as popular in places like Latin and South America. Now, he has been seeing that his rise to stardom could showcase the sport to a wider audience.

“That is something that my father and I have seen from a very long time ago, even when I was in high school. Just understanding that basketball isn’t really that big in Latin America and South America, there is an opportunity for them to embrace the sport with the right person and the right people,” Jaquez said. “Myself, I know I am making a big impact trying to spread the game. It’s all about the love of the game of basketball. The more [people] from Mexico, South America appreciate and see the game, the more they will be able to fall in love with it the way everyone in America and Europe has as well. It’s the best game in the world.”

For Jaquez, he has also noticed the game of basketball becoming more diverse and it goes beyond people of his heritage. He calls basketball an “international” sport that with time, “more Latino players” are going to “make an impact.”

“The league is becoming more and more diverse,” Jaquez said. “Europeans are coming over. People are coming from all over, from the Bahamas to Mexico, all the way to Finland. It has become such an international sport. As the NBA grows and grows, you’re going to see more Latino players come in and make an impact.”

In the month of December, Jaquez has averaged 16.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. The Heat are currently 19-14 which puts them at fourth in the Eastern Conference.