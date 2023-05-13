David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Miami Heat advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals with a 96-92 win against the New York Knicks in their second round series of the NBA Playoffs. It’s been an improbable run for the Heat who started the postseason by losing their first play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks. They’ve stepped it up several notches since then dispatching the Milwaukee Bucks and now the Knicks. Veteran guard Kyle Lowry has been a big part of the Heat’s NBA Playoffs success. He’s gone up against Jalen Brunson in the second round and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra believes Lowry was the blueprint for Brunson as per Brady Hawk of 5Reasons Sports.

I asked Erik Spoelstra about what he saw from Kyle Lowry tonight as he seemed to press all the right buttons: “Whatever I said about Jalen (Brunson), he was the original.” Mentions him doing things he hasn’t even seen: (double pivots into duck under scoops) Calls him a winner — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 13, 2023

Kyle Lowry is in his second season with the Heat after a sign and trade with the Toronto Raptors brought him to South Beach in the 2021 offseason. He has dealt with injury issues this season and he lost his starting spot to Gabe Vincent. Even off the bench though, he’s proved his worth in Erik Spoelstra’s rotation.

Although his counterpart Jalen Brunson finished with a game-high 41 points, Lowry made a strong impact in Game 6 off the bench. He finished with 11 points on 4-6 shooting from the field including 1-2 from three-point range. He also added four rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one blocked shot.

Throughout the playoffs, Lowry has been averaging 10.0 points per game, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists with shooting splits of 42.5 percent shooting from the field, 35 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90 percent from the free-throw line.

As the Heat look to continue their miraculous run, they’ll need continued strong play from Lowry.