The Miami Heat’s improbable NBA Playoffs run continued with a 96-92 win in Game 6 against the New York Knicks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. None of this was expected as the Heat finished the regular season as one of the play-in teams. They even lost their play-in opener to the Atlanta Hawks and had to go to a second play-in game against the Chicago Bulls. They ended up knocking off the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. They suffered some key losses, however, with injuries to Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. Oladipo did take to social media on Friday to send a message to Jimmy Butler and the rest of his Heat teammates as they knocked off the Knicks.

Heatin6 🔥🙏🏿 congrats heat nation.

Welcome back to the ECF. — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) May 13, 2023

As Jimmy Butler and the Heat continue their miraculous playoff run, they no doubt would have benefitted from having Victor Oladipo on the court. Oladipo suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee during Game 3 against the Bucks. Prior to that, he had been averaging 11.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 52.6 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 33.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line in the playoffs.

Oladipo had made a remarkable comeback from several surgeries over the past few seasons to become a reliable member of the Heat’s rotation. During the regular season he was averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds. 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 33 percent from the three-point line in 42 games in a little over 26 minutes of play.

As the Heat’s playoff journey continues, they will certainly have Oladipo as emotional support.