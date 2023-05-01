David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Miami Heat pulled off the unthinkable when they knocked off the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. A gritty underdog, the Heat made short work of the Bucks winning the series in six games including two on the Bucks home court. That got them a second round matchup in the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks. The Heat struck first with an impressive Game 1 win on the road. A big reason for the win was a stellar performance from Kyle Lowry. Michael Jordan used to terrorize the Knicks in the playoffs and on Sunday it was Lowry who had a Michael Jordan stat line of his own. He tied MJ for the oldest player to put up these numbers as per Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

Kyle Lowry is the oldest guard ever to have five rebounds, six assists and four blocks in a playoff game. He's 37. Michael Jordan was the oldest — at 32. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 30, 2023

Kyle Lowry’s final stat line in Game 1 was 18 points, five rebounds, six assists, one steal and four blocked shots while shooting 5-12 from the field and 3-6 from three-point range. His rebounds, assists and blocks made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up those stats in the playoffs at age 37. Michael Jordan was 32 when he had those numbers.

Through the first round of the playoffs, Lowry was averaging 7.6 points per game, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists with shooting splits of 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line. After dealing with injury issues throughout the regular season, Lowry lost his starting spot to Gabe Vincent around midseason and has been coming off the bench since.