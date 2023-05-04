The Miami Heat are in the middle of what is expected to be a hard-fought semifinal matchup against the New York Knicks, with many suggesting that the series could wind up going the distance. For the eighth-seeded Heat to have a realistic chance of advancing to the next round, star centerpiece Jimmy Butler is going to need to continue his postseason heroics.

Of course, such a task will prove to be rather challenging to accomplish as the wing is hobbled with a nagging ankle sprain sustained during Sunday’s Game 1. The ailment forced him to sit out for Tuesday’s Game 2 and there are some real fears that he could be once again be found in street clothes for Saturday’s Game 3.

Unfortunately, Erik Spoelstra hasn’t managed to make any of these fears dissipate, as the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported via Twitter that the head coach “declined” to give any semblance of an update on Jimmy Butler’s ankle during a recent interview, and was noncommittal on whether the All-Star would be able to play in their upcoming bout down in Kaseya Center.

After stealing Game 1 and, subsequently, home-court advantage away from the Knicks whilst on the road at MSG, the Heat dropped Game 2 without Jimmy Butler in the rotation. Miami ultimately fell by a final score of 111-105.

The 33-year-old has been absolutely electric throughout the postseason and was the main reason for his club’s upset series win over the league’s top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks during the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Through six games played during Miami’s current playoff run, Jimmy Butler is posting mesmerizing averages of 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 58.5% from the field and 42.9% from deep.