The Miami Heat receive injury updates for the likes of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and more ahead of in-season tourney game vs. the Bucks.

As the Miami Heat prepare for their final group play game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, a game they desperately need to win in order to regain their footing in the NBA Power Rankings, both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo find themselves on the team's injury report.

While Adebayo is still expected to play after being listed as probable with a left hip contusion, the Heat have ruled Butler out due to a right ankle sprain, first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. Originally listed as questionable to play, the Heat will now be without Butler for their second consecutive game.

Butler did go through light warmups ahead of this past Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, but the All-Star was unable to go due to his ankle injury. The Heat ended up losing this game 112-97.

In a total of 14 games this season, Butler has averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 41.5 percent from deep. While his numbers may not show it, Butler's impact to the Heat is as great as any player's impact in this league.

With Butler out of the lineup on Tuesday, look for players such as rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Caleb Martin to fill in and contribute, much like they did in the star's absence last Saturday.

A more positive outlook on Heat's Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson

As for the Heat's other star in Bam Adebayo, who also missed Saturday's contest due to a left hip contusion, he's still listed as “probable” for Tuesday's matchup vs. the Bucks. Bam is still dealing with his hip injury, which was the same issue that made him miss a game earlier in the season.

However, Adebayo is on track to make his return to the starting lineup tonight with the tall task of facing Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Adebayo practiced fully on Monday and is currently on a career-best pace, as he's been averaging 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, and one block per game.

Another key player for Miami that landed on the injury report is dynamic three-point shooter Duncan Robinson, who has a right thump sprain. His official designation is “probable,” which is great news for the team seeing as he missed the last two games due to the injury. Robinson was on his best stretch of the season starting in the last seven games, as he was averaging 18.1 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game.

Update on Heat's Tyler Herro and other key players

As for other injury news regarding Miami, star Tyler Herro is still out with the right ankle sprain that is expected to take another week until there is a thought of him returning according to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang. However, there's no doubt that Herro is present at practice despite that fact that he isn't participating.

Herro was seen shooting free throws and three-point shots recently without any real movement. This is obviously a precaution, as they don't want to worsen the injury Herro is recovering from. In positive news, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told the media on Monday that the young guard is “trending in the right direction.” Miami could really use Herro's offensive production, as he was leading the team with his 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Tyler Herro didn’t practice today, but is shooting free throws at the end. #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/D3whQs39rb — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 27, 2023

Haywood Highsmith is also on the injury report for Tuesday night's game due to a lower back contusion. His statistics so far this season won't jump out of the page, but his impact on the court is significant to the Heat's success. When Highsmith is inserted into the starting lineup, Miami is 9-3.

Other injuries on the Tuesday's injury report include Haywood Highsmith, who is dealing with a lower back contusion, as well as R.J. Hampton due to a right knee sprain.

The Heat are 2-1 in group play as a part of the inaugural tournament. In order to advance to the next round, the Heat will need to win against Milwaukee on Tuesday and have the New York Knicks lose to the Charlotte Hornets.