Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler isn't worried about their title chances after losing Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Not even one bit.

While speaking to reporters on Saturday, Butler expressed his confidence about the Heat's ability to bounce back and win the Larry O'Brien trophy. After all, it's not about who wins the first game or the next two. He emphasized that it's a series and that the goal is to win four games.

For Butler, they are more than capable of winning four despite the minor setback they had.

“I don't think too much has to be said. I really don't,” Butler said when asked on what has been said in the Heat's locker room after their Game 1 defeat, via ClutchPoints Twitter. “Down 0-3, up 3-0, you gotta get to four [wins]. It's never over… Down 0-1, we know we're gonna get to four. We're in there laughing, smiling, knocking that we can play better. We will play better.”

If there is one thing NBA fans have learned about the Heat throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs, it's that they should never be counted out. After all, this is the team that knocked out the top two teams in the league in the 2022-23 season. They first sent home the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round before taking down the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Many experts had the Bucks and Celtics competing for the NBA title, but the Heat prevented them from doing so. With Jimmy Butler and Miami's confidence at an all-time high, they surely won't make it easy for the Nuggets just like what they did with the other top dogs.