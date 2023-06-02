The Denver Nuggets claimed Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals by a final score of 104-93, thus cooling off the previously white-hot Miami Heat in the process. However, while they may have just endured their first opening-game loss during their miraculous postseason run, Jimmy Butler doesn't seem to believe this type of turnout will roll on over into Game 2.

During his post-game media session, the perennial All-Star discussed what he believes set the tone early on during Thursday night's affair, and continued on to make a bold guarantee regarding what's to come for the Heat moving on in this series.

“I definitely think they came out with a lot of physicality. We have to be able to match that. They did their job on their home floor, you have to say that, but we'll be ready [for Game 2]. We'll adjust and do some things very differently and come out here and get one for Game 2,” Jimmy Butler said.

Despite fears of showing signs of rust after such a long period of rest following their Western Conference Finals triumph over the Lakers, the Denver Nuggets certainly came out of the gates swinging in Game 1 and found themselves heading into halftime with a 17-point edge (59-42).

Miami would go on to outscore the Nuggets during the final two periods of action (51-45), though the early hole they fell into proved too deep to climb out of.

Heading into Saturday's Game 2, Jimmy Butler seems confident that his Heat will be able to make the necessary adjustments to tie up this series at one win apiece before heading down to South Beach for a two-game stay.