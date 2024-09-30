The basketball world took notice when Miami Heat president Pat Riley criticized Jimmy Butler for his availability and antics, even telling him to “keep your mouth shut” after saying he would beat various teams in the postseason. Speaking on it for the first time at the Heat's media day, Butler responded to Riley's comments from his end of season press conference back in May.

It started when Butler was seeking a sizable contract extension this offseason where Riley was hesitant to commit that much unless a player can play every game. Butler was asked about availability, since he hasn't played more than 64 games with Miami, and understood Riley's point.

“Of course, always want to hoop, always want to be out there for all my guys,” Butler said. “I hear him, I see what he's talking about.”

Heat's Jimmy Butler on if he'll play out the season and be a free agent

The plan as reported by Shams Charania is for Butler to play out this season and prove he's worthy of a contract in free agency by hoping for his best season yet. He would echo the same sentiments Monday saying he has to show he's a “major part of winning.”

“I don't know,” Butler when asked if he'll test free agency. “When I tell you, more than anything, I'm living for the right now in the moment…but I'm glad to be here, we're going to hoop, we're going to win and we're going to take it from there.

“I guess I got out there and hoop,” Butler continued. “I got to prove that I'm a major part of winning. Rightfully so, I've done it before, this is, this is no different. This is gonna be a great year for myself. It's gonna be a great year for the group of guys, so that'll take care of itself when that time comes around.”

Last season, Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field in 60 games and missed the playoffs due to an MCL injury. He's been preparing all season to come back healthy as he agreed with Riley once again on the point of availability.

“An extension is just a couple of dollars,” Butler said. “I'm cool, I'm telling you. I just want to play basketball and be available like Pat was talking about and plan on being that. I plan on us winning a bunch of games.”

Heat's Jimmy Butler on Pat Riley telling him to “keep your mouth shut”

As mentioned before, Riley would tell Butler to “keep your mouth shut” after the comments regarding the playoffs and how he would beat the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics. After the many comments made from Riley to Butler, people were speculating if a possible split were happening after major success the last five seasons.

When Butler was asked about the comments, once again, he did not take it close to heart plus also knowing that Riley is the type of person that will speak his mind whether it is blunt or not. He would say that there is not many comments that can derail him or make him angry.

“Not too many things can bother me nowadays,” Butler said. “I'm happy, I'm healthy. I got a beautiful family. I get to hoop and play basketball. Not too much in the media is going to ever get to me.”

While people will debate if Butler is telling the truth or not, the true focus for Butler is bringing the Heat a championship after making two NBA Finals. Next up for Miami is the start of training camp which starts Tuesday in the Bahamas in preparation for the regular season opener against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 23.