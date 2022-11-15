Published November 15, 2022

Jimmy Butler stepped up big time on Monday to help the Miami Heat take down the Phoenix Suns, with his clutch, game-saving block on Devin Booker leaving everyone in awe.

With 12 seconds left on the clock and the Heat leading by just one point, 113-112, Booker had the chance to put the Suns up with one final play. Of course Phoenix gave Book the ball and entrusted him to close, but as he attacked the basket for the potential game-winner, Butler stayed on him to deny his midrange jumper.

Booker was able to recover the ball, but Butler didn’t relax after his crucial defensive play and stayed on high alert to make sure the Suns star wouldn’t get an open look.

Jimmy Butler LOCKED UP Devin Booker on the game-winning shot attempts 🔒🔥pic.twitter.com/wqXyhVmgZU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 15, 2022

After the Heat took the win, the whole NBA Twitter expressed their amazement over the incredible defensive display. Several fans heaped praised on Jimmy Butler, who had a near triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

“Jimmy Butler. My god, what a defensive possession. Heat win,” Five Reason Sports tweeted.

“JIMMY BUTLER GOT THE CLAMPS,” a Heat fan page added.

ClutchPoints’ very own Tomer Azarly also said, “Jimmy Butler just put the CLAMPS on, my word.”

Other Heatles are simply happy with the team’s overall performance. After all, Miami really needed the win to get back to 0.500 in the East.

“Dear Jimmy Butler, I love you. Sincerely a happy Heat fan,” one fan tweeted.

Another Heat faithful said, “Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo taking over games in opposite ways tonight That’s what was needed.”

Miami improved to 7-7 on the season. While they remain ninth in the conference, they aren’t really too far off and still have the chance to return to the top seeds.