The Miami Heat put in a commendable effort in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. They actually gave the Nuggets a proper scare late in the fourth quarter of what was supposed to be a blowout game. In the end, though, their comeback effort proved futile, with Nikola Jokic and Co. escaping with a 109-94 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.

The stars came out to watch the Heat in their first home game of the NBA Finals. One of the biggest names in the crowd was none other than multi-Grammy Award-winner Shakira. The pop icon did not look too delighted with what she was witnessing, though, as Jimmy Butler and the Heat got utterly dominated by a Nuggets side that was determined to make up for their Game 2 loss in Denver:

Shakira again… Jimmy having a time pic.twitter.com/ekjvRkSGEc — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 8, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the mean streets of Twitter went all in on Jimmy Butler for not being able to carry his team to victory. The keyboard warriors couldn't believe that the Heat superstar didn't come to play in front of pop royalty:

Jimmy Butler is getting smoked in front of Shakira pic.twitter.com/KdNyiX71C7 — Ulices (@11ulc) June 8, 2023

just got out of a movie.. Jimmy Butler putting up a dud in front of Shakira? — Sam Alberti (@sam_alberti) June 8, 2023

shakira is here bro u gotta do something @JimmyButler — i agree go cavs (@iagreegocavs) June 8, 2023

With Shakira in the front row how is Jimmy Butler letting his team be down rn — kev (@_akakevin) June 8, 2023

To be fair to Jimmy, he did finish with 28 points on 11-of-24 shooting. He also logged two rebounds, four assists, a block, and one triple in 40 minutes of action. His effort clearly wasn't enough, though, as the Heat failed to take advantage of the golden opportunity they had on Wednesday night.

The good news for Butler and Co. is that Game 4 will still be in Miami, and they will get a shot at tying this series up again. Hopefully for Jimmy, Shakira will still be in attendance for what should be a bounce-back performance for the Heat talisman.