Even though the New York Knicks’ season is over following their 96-92 loss in Game 6 of their second round series of the NBA Playoffs, they are probably glad that they don’t have to face Jimmy Butler anymore until next season. Butler has earned the moniker ‘Playoff Jimmy Butler’ and he certainly is reminding everyone of that this postseason. He has been the catalyst behind the Heat’s NBA Playoffs run. The Knicks have thrown everything and kitchen sink at Butler during this series. Following Game 6, Jimmy Butler was askedwas asked about the Knicks double teams he’s been facing via Brady Hawk of 5Reasons Sports, and he didn’t shy away from telling the truth.

I asked Jimmy Butler about the doubles he saw tonight He cuts me off “Quadruples.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 13, 2023

One of the the main things about Jimmy Butler’s scoring against the Knicks is that he’s done a good job getting to the free-throw line. In Game 6, he only shot 7-22 from the field but he was 10-11 from the free-throw line on his way to a team-high 24 points. Throughout the postseason, Butler has been averaging a playoff career-high 10.0 attempts from the free-throw line.

During the playoffs overall, Butler has been averaging a playoff career-high 31.9 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals with shooting splits of 55.1 percent shooting from the field, 39.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This is the second time the Heat have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals since Butler joined the team. During the 2019-2020 season, Butler’s first with the team, they reached the NBA Finals. For the Heat to keep up this strong playoff run, they’ll need ‘Playoff Jimmy Butler.’