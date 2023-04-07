Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

They call him Jimmy G. Buckets for a reason. Even before joining the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler has always been one of the most “clutch” players in the league. The star swingman earned a reputation for always coming through for his team in the biggest moments. That clutch-ness (if that’s even a term) made Heat coach Erik Spoelstra compare Jimmy Butler to the Sherriff of Wade County, Dwyane Wade. (Per Vincent Goodwill)

“Going down the stretch, it really reminds me of somebody when he gets in that mode, you know … I am not going to say who that is,” Spoelstra said. “I’ll leave that to him. I’ll let you guys figure that out.”

Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler actually developed a close bond after the latter joined the Heat. They first became teammates in Chicago when Wade joined the Bulls. After leaving the Bulls (and Cavs), Wade rejoined Miami, where Butler now played. The two could often be seen bantering with each other with Wade standing on the sidelines.

The Heat this season are the epitome of inconsistency. Plagued with a poorly-constructed roster, the team has failed to find any semblance of consistency in winning games. It’s a far cry from the Miami teams a couple of years ago, where they routinely smashed opponents in the regular season.

As Butler himself said, though, the playoffs are a completely different story. As it stands right now, the Heat are slated to make the Play-In Tournament. We’ll see if Jimmy Buckets comes through for Miami yet again.