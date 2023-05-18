Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It looks like those bizarre talks about Jimmy Butler being the son of Michael Jordan won’t be stopping any time soon. Not after the Miami Heat star recorded a Jordan-like performance in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

In their East Finals opener on Wednesday, Butler dropped 35 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals to propel the Heat to the 123-116 win over the Celtics. In doing so, the Miami forward achieved a playoff feat that only Jordan has done before.

Butler and Jordan are now the only players in NBA Playoffs history to have multiple 35-point, five-rebound, five-assist and five-steal games on the road with two each, per ESPN Stats and Info. Overall, only three players have multiple 35-5-5-5 performances in the playoffs regardless if it’s on the road or at home, with Allen Iverson joining Jordan and Buter (via NBA History).

Jimmy Butler has certainly proven himself to be one of the best big-stage players in the league. While the Heat struggled during the regular season and only made the playoffs as a play-in team, they certainly looked nowhere near that with Butler leading the way.

With that said, it’s hard to blame those who are buying all the shared DNA rumors between Butler and Michael Jordan. Of course it’s ridiculous and funny at the same time. But at the end of the day, it’s also a big compliment to Butler and all the work he’s done and currently doing in the 2022-23 playoffs. We’re just not sure if he’ll be happy with those talks.