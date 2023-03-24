The Miami Heat made the NBA Finals in 2020 and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022, so seeing them plummet down the standings this year was surprising. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo continue having stellar campaigns, but it has been a stable of inconsistency for the rest of the roster of Miami. The age of their third star, Kyle Lowry, has unfortunately been showing as he has been hampered by numerous injuries this year.

Duncan Robinson has been glaringly disappearing despite earning the bag and being paid over $15 million. Tyler Herro is a steady scorer, but the leap of being the secondary scorer alongside Butler still needs to be made consistently. Their defense will be their backbone in the playoffs, as they are still top-ten, but their offense is currently at 25th. The experience and grit of Miami, led by head coach Erik Spoelstra will make them a tough out despite all their struggles.

This will be the dream scenario for Miami and a dark horse return to the ECF.

Heat climb to #6 and faces Sixers in Round 1

The Heat is percentage points behind the Brooklyn Nets for No. 6 in the East standings, so another win down the books catapults them past the play-in tournament. Overtaking the New York Knicks at No. 5 is plausible, but the realistic scenario for Miami is sticking at sixth and having a rematch with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last year, the Heat toppled the 76ers in six games of the Eastern Conference semifinals, so Miami knows they have the mental edge over Philadelphia. The nucleus of both squads is similar, so it will be possible for Miami to replicate the result from last season. Joel Embiid is one of the front runners for MVP, but Jimmy Butler will ascend to a different level and possibly be the better player in a seven-game tussle with Philly.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This series will be low-scoring, and that’s how Miami will want it, so they can steal a couple of games if the breaks go their way.

Miami wins and faces Boston in Round 2

Another rematch from the 2022 NBA Playoffs will be the Miami Heat vs. the Boston Celtics. The Heat has proven to beat Boston in a seven-game series in the 2020 Bubble, and they were one Jimmy Buttler made three from advancing to the finals last year. Spoelstra’s elite style and brilliant plays are the primary reasons the Heat stand a legitimate chance against the more talented squads.

Miami found a way to squeak through a couple of games against Boston and almost pulled it off. The difference from that series is the loss of P.J. Tucker, as he was the main defender of Jayson Tatum. With Adebayo handling the paint, Caleb Martin and Jimmy Butler likely have the perimeter defensive responsibilities. On the other side of the floor, Butler’s previously mentioned ascension in the NBA Playoffs makes him practically unguardable on many possessions.

The Heat’s swing piece will be Tyler Herro and possibly Max Strus because of their outside shooting and secondary scoring option. Both players can force the defense not to overhelp either Butler or Adebayo. Furthermore, Kyle Lowry will still find a way to make his presence felt by being a defensive pest and converting timely three-pointers. It’s a long shot for Miami to beat Boston in a seven-game series, but it is given that the Celtics’ fanbase has the appropriate fear for any Spoelstra and Butler-led franchise.