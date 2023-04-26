A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The whole basketball world saw Jimmy Butler at his very best on Monday night as he dropped a career-high 56 points all over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks en route to a 119-114 victory for Miami. Butler also set a Heat franchise record for the most points in a playoff game, and unsurprisingly, it prompted a special shout-out from none other than Miami icon Dwyane Wade.

D-Wade had to throw it back to his college days to heap praise on his fellow Marqueet alumni:

There’s something about those Marquette boys when they put on that heat jersey 🔥 🫡 Jimmy 🪣 ‘s — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During the broadcast of the game, Hall of Famer Reggie Miller stated that Butler’s performance may have been the greatest one he’s seen in the NBA Playoffs from a Heat player — even better than anything Wade, LeBron James, or any other former star produced. Wade himself may not agree with this notion, but there’s no denying that he too was left in awe by Butler’s heroics in Game 4.

Dwyane Wade will now be cheering for Jimmy Butler and the Heat to close it out in Game 5 when they travel to Milwaukee in what could potentially be the final game of this series. At 3-1, it’s Miami who has a seemingly insurmountable advantage in the series, but a win for the Bucks will change the tone of this first-round encounter. Butler and Co. don’t want to give their opponents a chance to get back in this one, so you can be sure that they will be doing everything in their power to close it out on Wednesday night.