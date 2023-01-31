Jimmy Butler had another big game for the Miami Heat on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately, not even Butler’s heroics was enough to lead the Heat to a win over a lowly Hornets side. It also seems like Butler has come out of the matchup a bit worse for wear.

Jimmy Butler injury status vs. Cavs

The Heat are slated to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday and it appears like they will need to do it without Butler in the lineup. The Miami talisman has popped up on the injury report with a right quad contusion and he is now questionable to suit up against the Cavs. This comes via Heat beat reporter Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

The last time Butler sat out a game was on January 24th against the Boston Celtics. It was a back injury that prevented him from taking the floor in that one, so this quad issue sounds like it’s a new one. Max Strus entered the lineup for Miami with Butler sidelined and this is likely going to be the case again for Strus if Jimmy’s unable to go on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that the Heat have also listed Gabe Vincent as questionable against the Cavs with a right ankle injury. Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, and Omer Yurtseven remain out for Miami as well.

As for the Cavs, they enter the Heat game with a relatively clean bill of health. Kevin Love is probable to play with lower back spasms, and at this point, it’s only Dylan Windler who’s expected to sit out for Cleveland.