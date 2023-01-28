Another day, another $25,000 fine for the Miami Heat. The NBA has punished the organization for its failure to put Jimmy Butler on the injury report prior to Tuesday’s matchup against the Celtics. He didn’t end up playing. Via Ira Winderman:

“The NBA announced Saturday the Heat have been fined $25,000 for “failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.” Jimmy Butler on Tuesday was not on the team’s injury report prior to being announced as out vs. Celtics.”

Back in December, the league also slapped the Heat with a carbon copy fine because they “failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14,” where five players were absent due to injuries. Miami quickly made a mockery of the whole ordeal and hilariously responded by listing every player on the injury report two days later:

Oh the Heat are being PETTY PETTY After being fined by the NBA for "violating league injury reporting rules" – they've now listed EVERY SINGLE PLAYER on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/OU6S4EKYgl — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) December 16, 2022

However, the Heat have truly dealt with their fair share of health issues throughout the campaign. Jimmy Buckets in particular has missed a lot of time, suiting up for just 35 contests. On a more positive note, Erik Spoelstra’s squad is pretty much at full strength now. For Sunday’s afternoon affair with the Charlotte Hornets, only two players are out: Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven. The latter has yet to play in 2022-23.

Miami is starting to find a rhythm as well, going 7-3 in their last 10 outings and winning three in a row. They’re now up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 28-22 record. As for that $25,000, it won’t hurt. But the Heat will probably learn from their mistakes and ensure it doesn’t happen a third time.