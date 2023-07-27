Dwyane Wade's net worth in 2023 is $170 million. Wade is undoubtedly one of the best shooting guards in the history of the NBA. The Miami Heat legend retired in 2019 with a first-ballot Hall of Fame-worthy resume that includes three NBA championships (2006, 2012, and 2013), a Finals MVP (2006), and eight All-NBA nods. In 2023, Wade was voted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Aside from his career accolades, he is also one of the most beloved personalities in the league, even after retirement. In fact, D-Wade went through an entire farewell tour across the league in his final NBA season. Today, we're looking at Dwayne Wade's net worth in 2021.

Dwayne Wade's net worth in 2023 (estimated): $170 million

Wade certainly accomplished a lot with basketball as his primary profession. He also made a ton of money while doing so. Celebrity Net Worth lists the 40-year old's net worth at $170 million.

Through his 16-year career, Wade made around $196.4 million, per Spotrac, just barely missing the $200 million plateau.

Dwyane Wade's NBA income

The 6-foot-4 guard could have made much more as a member of the Heat but needed to give up a few millions to bring in LeBron James and Chris Bosh in the infamous summer of 2010. After the 2013-14 season, where the Heat lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, all three stars opted out of their contracts.

Wade took another pay cut and signed for $15 millon with the intention to make the team better. However, James announced that he would return home to Cleveland, effectively ending the Big Three era in South Beach.

Wade signed another one-year $20 million deal to stay with the Heat for the 2015-16 season. However, his contract negotiations between the organization and Pat Riley soured the following summer. Wade wanted to finally get the massive payday he was due, but the Heat weren't willing to spend so much on the aging star. With that, Wade left Miami and signed with his hometown Chicago Bulls for a two-year, $47 million deal.

After rough stints in Chicago and Cleveland, Wade found himself back in a Heat uniform through the middle of the 2017-18 season with his relationship with Heat Team President Pat Riley back on good terms. In the 2018 offseason, Wade announced that the 2018-19 campaign would be his last. He signed his final NBA contract, a one-year veteran's minimum deal, to rightfully end his career with the Heat. Four years later, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

1st ballot. 🙏🏿 Thank you to the @Hoophall and the voters for the honor. pic.twitter.com/dLwChbAwaX — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 1, 2023

Dwyane Wade's endorsement income

Like most NBA stars, Wade also reaped the benefits of getting that celebrity paycheck. He has also made a fortune from his endorsement deals.

Wade played in Chucks through the early parts of his career. His shoe deal with Converse reportedly paid him just $400,000 annually. In 2009, Wade moved on and signed a deal with Jordan worth $5-million per year, with milestone incentives that would bump up his payday to $10-million. By 2012, Wade signed a 10-year, $60-million deal with Chinese company Li-Ning. Wade now has a life-time deal with the Chinese brand.

Aside from his shoe deals, he also became an ambassador of a wide array of well-known brands. These include Gatorade (official sports drink of every major sport imaginable), New Era (caps), Panini (trading cards), and Lincoln (luxury cars), among others.

Dwyane Wade's high-end lifestyle

Speaking of cars, Wade also owns a sparkling collection that includes a Hummer H2 SUT, a Cadillac Escalade, a 2012 McLaren MP4-12C, and a Porsche 991.

Finally, in terms of real estate, Wade owns a number of properties. Wade and his Hollywood wife Gabrielle Union bought a $17.9 million mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif. The three-story house includes seven bedrooms, a home theater, and a fitness suite with spa and sauna, among other luxurious things. It also includes a swimming pool and 12-car garage.

The couple, along with their five children, previously lived in a still-owned mansion which they bought for $6 million in Sherman Oaks, Calif. They also continue to own a waterfront Miami mansion near South Beach, which the Miami Heat legend bought in 2010 for $10.7 million. The two have been trying to sell the property, which they listed for $32.5 million initially, but the asking price has since dropped to $29 million.

Dwyane Wade's team ownership investments

In 2021, Dwyane Wade bought an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz and continues to have an active role within the organization. In 2023, he expanded his portfolio by becoming part owner of Wade's hometown Chicago Sky of the WNBA.

Were you at all surprised by Dwayne Wade's net worth in 2023?