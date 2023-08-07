Dwyane Wade will soon be part of the most prestigious basketball fraternity in the world, as the former Miami Heat superstar is scheduled to be inducted officially into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 12. All of Heat nation can't wait for that day to come, including Wade's former teammate and current Miami big man Bam Adebayo.

“That sounds crazy,” Adebayo said of Dwyane Wade (h/t Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I’m excited. I’m excited to be there. I’m excited to really give him his flowers. He definitely deserves it.”

Adebayo was able to arrive in the NBA during the twilight years of Dwyane Wade in the league but just in time to have the experience of playing alongside one of the all-time greats.

“He’s run this city, through championships and was at the top when he was here,” Adebayo added. “So, for me, man, I was just honored to really be his teammate. I’m honored for him to actually invite me to the Hall of Fame, for me to be there. And it’s going to be a surreal moment.”

Adebayo was selected by the Heat in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft and played with Dwyane Wade for nearly two full seasons from the 2017-18 campaign to the 2018-19 season, which was the last of Wade's legendary career.

The 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement will take place at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, and presenting Dwyane Wade will be no other than Philadelphia 76ers legend and a Hall of Famer himself, Allen Iverson.