Jimmy Butler has always been a straight shooter. The Miami Heat talisman has also earned a reputation for putting the team first at all costs, always setting aside his individual accolades for the good of his squad. Well, he may have gone a bit overboard with his recent Hall of Fame declaration.

Ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Jimmy Butler came out with a sweeping statement about how he simply does not care about being inducted into the Basketball of Fame. We're not paraphrasing either because that's exactly what he said. In fact, the Heat star even went far as claiming that he wouldn't attend his own Hall of Fame induction ceremony if it comes to that.

Detroit Pistons legend and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas has now shared his two cents worth on Butler's bold statement. While Zeke believes that Butler meant every word that came out of his mouth, the former is also adamant that Jimmy will eventually change his stance:

“Sometimes you say things when you're young, and at that time when you're young, you really do mean them. There's no doubt in my mind that he means what he's saying right now,” Thomas said. “Now, when he takes off the uniform and he's not in game mode or competition mode, and he becomes a regular citizen, as opposed to being a sports person, then he'll look at things differently. And I do think if he's selected to go to the Hall of Fame, he will participate and he'll be happy to be there.”

"There's no doubt in my mind that he means what he's saying right now…When he becomes a regular citizen…then he'll look at things differently."@IsiahThomas' take on Jimmy Butler's Hall of Fame comment pic.twitter.com/VyNwDDAREJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 12, 2023

Isiah Thomas said it perfectly. After all, the two-time NBA champion was young once as well, and he too had his fair share of moments that he probably would want to take back now that he has the benefit of hindsight.

Be that as it may, I'm pretty sure that Jimmy Butler will still choose to double down on his previous statement about not giving a damn about the Hall of Fame. That's just how he's built — for now at least.