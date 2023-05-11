A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jimmy Butler has been in his fair share of controversial moments throughout his colorful career in the NBA. The Miami Heat star, however, has been relatively drama-free now that he’s in South Beach. Unfortunately for him, his history still turns up every now and again.

One thing you can say about Butler is that he just wants to win. His unbridled competitive nature sometimes rubs people the wrong way, but for those that really know him, Butler is considered a great teammate. Just ask for Heat forward Markieff Morris:

“Jimmy is so unselfish,” Morris said on a recent podcast appearance. “… He hates the stamp of being one of those ‘superstar’ guys because he’s so much of a team player that when you put that stamp on guys, and like, ‘Yo, he’s a superstar it’s his fault. He’s gotta take that last shot.’ He doesn’t play the game that way. So, his whole thing is like, ‘Don’t put that on me, I’m play to win. I’m just a tough player. That’s just what it is.’”

Whether he likes it or not, however, Jimmy Butler is a bona fide superstar — especially in the NBA Playoffs. The Heat talisman has been nothing short of amazing for Miami in the postseason, and his strong play was what led to a totally unexpected first-round win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Right now, Butler has a chance to lead the Heat to a win against the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the East Semis. With Miami up 3-1 in the series, you can be sure that Jimmy Butler will do everything he can to try and end New York’s season in Madison Square Garden.