The Miami Heat are now just one win away from booking their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals against the winners of the series between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers. This has been thanks in large part to Jimmy Butler, whose performances in the postseason have been nothing short of heroic for the Heat.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has now shared his two cents worth on Butler’s recent form following Miami’s 109-101 win over the New York Knicks in Game 4. Green opened up about one of Butler’s greatest strengths and how it elevates his entire team:

“I think one of the most underrated things in the playoffs that Jimmy Butler does is Jimmy Butler is going to make sure they get at least a decent look every possession,” Green said on Tuesday’s episode of his podcast. If he has to hold the ball for 22 seconds and get it to someone with two seconds left on the shot clock, he’s going to make sure that they get a decent look. I think that’s one of Jimmy’s superpowers when it comes. Everybody’s always talking about ‘Playoff Jimmy’ and this and that. That is a huge part of it.”

I see no lies here. Green also talked up Butler’s ability to get to his spot as well as his elite passing ability. All this combined is what makes Jimmy Butler a special player — seemingly otherworldly at times. This is also why he is now on the brink of leading the Heat to its second appearance in the Eastern Finals in the last four years.