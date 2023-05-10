Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Following a strong defensive season culminating in an All-Defensive Second Team selection, it stands to reason that Dillon Brooks, by virtue of his on-court contributions, will draw considerable attention in free agency. However, Brooks’ over-the-top tendency to talk trash towards his opponents has overstayed its welcome with the Memphis Grizzlies organization, as the Grizzlies have announced that they will not be bringing back the feisty wing.

While free agency is still a little less than two months away, it’s never too early to speculate which team is the most likely landing spot for the 27-year old forward. At the very least, Vegas is already putting out feelers regarding what the people think is the most likely destination for Brooks. And according to BetOnline, one team that’s still alive in the 2023 NBA playoffs stands out as the current frontrunner for his services.

According to the latest odds on BetOnline, the Miami Heat have emerged as the favorites to sign Dillon Brooks after his looming divorce from the Grizzlies.

It’s not clear yet what kind of contract Brooks will command in free agency. Brooks’ defense can certainly help all NBA teams, but it doesn’t seem like he’s the best locker room presence, which makes him not quite the best fit on a rebuilding team, Moreover, his shot selection and subsequent inefficiency has made him such a confounding player.

To top it all off, it seems like Dillon Brooks doesn’t have the requisite self-awareness regarding his offensive game, which was the main reason behind the Grizzlies’ refusal to bring him back in the first place. Nevertheless, the Heat appear to be as good a destination as any for Brooks to land with, since head coach Erik Spoelstra isn’t someone Brooks can trifle with.

In addition, the presence of a veteran crew led by Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Kevin Love would prevent Brooks from mouthing off more than he can chew.

At the end of the day, the Heat are a well-run organization, and at this point, given their success despite entering the playoffs as the eight-seed, it’s hard to doubt whatever they decide to do in free agency.