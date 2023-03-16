A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Miami Heat suffered a tough overtime loss on Saturday at the hands of the Orlando Magic, 126-114. This was in spite of a 38-point explosion from Jimmy Butler, who was clearly feeling some sort of emotion after the defeat. Well, the Heat talisman apparently commemorated the loss in the most Jimmy Butler way possible.

According to ESPN beat reporter Nick Friedell, Butler decided to get some Nickelback action in the locker room immediately after the loss. Yes, that’s the same Canadian rock band that shot to fame in the late 1990s/early 2000s. For some reason, these days, Nickelback probably has as many naysayers as they do fans. You can be sure, however, that Jimmy Butler counts himself as part of the latter. So much so, that he apparently “sang every word” of Nickelback’s songs after the Magic loss.

Butler is unlike any NBA star we’ve ever seen in the past. He is one of the most polarizing players in the game today, and his Nickelback fandom likely won’t change that fact anytime soon. What you cannot fault this man for, however, is the passion he brings to the basketball court. His 38-point performance against Orlando is a clear testament to this fact.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Heat were back in action on Wednesday, and they managed to blow out a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies side at the Miami-Dade Arena. Butler put up 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block in another all-around performance. That’s now back-to-back wins for Miami, who currently sits at the seventh seed in the East with a 38-33 record.