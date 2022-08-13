This could be the funniest thing you’ll see all day. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler just went full savage on teammate Gabe Vincent, who just wanted to show off a bit of his offseason work on social media. Little did he know that he was going to be absolutely roasted by the Heat talisman.

It all started with Vincent sharing a handful of photos of himself during an offseason workout session. It seems like he’s been putting in the work this summer as the incoming fourth-year point guard looks to make a bigger impact on his team this coming season:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabe Nnamdi Vincent (@iamgabevincent2)

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old Heat stud, Jimmy Butler could not let his post pass without clowning his teammate. Instead of heaping praise on Vincent for his hard work, Butler instead decided to troll his teammate by picking on his choice of footwear (h/t Peter Dewey of Heat Nation):

“Season over get some new shoes,” Butler commented.

Butler’s savagery deserves some sort of award here. For his part, Vincent just had to respond by asking for his teammate’s recommendation.

For what it’s worth, Butler’s new signature shoe with Li Ning is set to debut this coming season, and they’re looking pretty fresh. Jimmy might want to gift Vincent with a pair or two. Then again, Jimmy Butler is as frugal as they come, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he ends up selling a pair to Vincent — at a discounted rate, of course.