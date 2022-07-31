Jimmy Butler is set to debut his first-ever Li Ning signature real soon, and photos of the fresh pair of kicks are now making their rounds on social media. Depending on where you’re sitting, you could say that the design of the Miami Heat star’s new pair of sneakers is as awesome or as dreadful as his brand-new dreadlocks.

ESPN’s footwear guru Nick DePaula dropped a first look at Butler’s new kicks via Twitter:

OFFICIAL LOOK: Jimmy Butler’s upcoming Li-Ning JB 1 signature shoe. Expected to launch end of August. pic.twitter.com/s5GuhS4xdM — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 30, 2022

Aptly dubbed the JB1, the design of the shoe is reportedly inspired by the rather unusual combination of sports cars and wildlife:

The JB 1’s design takes inspiration from wildlife and sports cars: pic.twitter.com/1L4eEQU9BS — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 30, 2022

The pink and blue colorway is what caught my eye, and they actually look real dope, at least in my own personal opinion. I can’t wait to see Butler wear those along with the Heat’s Vice City unis. The red and black colorway isn’t bad at all as well.

If there was one thing I could point out about this pair is that they look eerily familiar. Apart from taking inspiration from sports cars and wildlife, the JB 1’s seem to also have a certain likeness to Nike’s Kevin Durant 6. In case you forgot how those iconic kicks look like, let me refresh your memory here:

.@hayes_jaxson brought out the Nike KD6 “N7” against the Spurs pic.twitter.com/rzFWYXodtu — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) December 28, 2020

The JB 1’s low-cut style and the spike/wave design at the front part of the sole definitely look like KD 6’s to me.

Be it a coincidence or otherwise, what I can say for sure is that Jimmy Butler’s new Li-Ning kicks are going to make waves once he dawns them this coming season. We’ll just have to wait and see how the general public reacts once they set their eyes on these bad boys.