A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s not as if Jimmy Butler needs any extra motivation to be the dominant force that he is for the Miami Heat. Well, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams gave him just that in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. Unfortunately for Williams and the Celtics, it did not work out for them on this particular occasion.

With the game in the balance in the fourth quarter, Williams and Butler were involved in a heated altercation that resulted in both players getting in each other’s faces. The situation was quickly de-escalated and nothing more happened after that — except that Jimmy Butler went on an absolute tear to lead the Heat to a massive 111-105 Game 2 victory.

Jimmy Butler and Grant Williams butt heads and trash talk after Jimmy’s and-1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/31OPpNURkY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

After the game, Butler was asked by the media if his fourth-quarter fiasco involving Williams got him fired up. The Heat star got brutally honest in his response:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Yes, it did,” Butler admitted. “But that’s just competition at its finest. … He started talking to me. I like that. I’m all for that. It makes me key in a lot more and it pushes that will that I have to win a lot more. It makes me smile. It does. When people talk to me, I’m like, ‘Okay, I know I’m a decent player if you want to talk to me out of everybody you can talk to.’ But I don’t know, it’s just competition. I do respect him, though. He’s a big part of what they’re trying to do. … I just don’t know if I’m the best person to talk to.”

"It makes me key in a lot more and it pushes that will that I have to win a lot more. It makes me smile… I do respect him… I just don't know if I'm the best person to talk to." Jimmy Butler on the smack talk with Grant Williams 🗣️pic.twitter.com/HcM7VhHPNo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

Jimmy Butler is an absolute savage, and he proved just that in Game 2 on Friday night. This was a must-win game for the Celtics, but clearly, Jimmy Buckets and Co. had other plans. Thanks to his heroics, the Heat have now mounted a commanding 2-0 lead with this NBA Playoffs series headed to Miami for Games 3 and 4. Grant Williams also deserves some credit for his role in all this.