Jimmy Butler is known as a man of the people and is proving it during the NBA Finals. During the Miami Heat's practice before Game 4, Butler was spotted chopping it up with the Rookie of the Year and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and Jimmy Butler 🔥 (📸: @5ReasonsSports) pic.twitter.com/RptpmbwqFf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 8, 2023

Paolo Banchero is probably like a sponge as he listens to Jimmy Butler and any wisdom that the Heat star can give him. If Banchero was keen on asking prudent questions, he would pick Butler's brain on how to foster the playoff mentality that the Heat guard brings every postseason.

In terms of Butler, it is no surprise that he took the time to sit down with the young phenom. Despite the loss in Game 3, Jimmy Butler has been very transparent about his desire to remain a normal person everyday and keep up the habits that bring him peace. With Butler, this often means being a friend to all and engaging in lively conversation.

Banchero undoubtedly didn't take too much of his time given the fact that Butler should start preparing for Game 4 sooner rather than later. It is a must-win game for the Heat as they look to avoid going down 3-1 before heading back to Denver for Game 5. If the Heat do lose Game 4, this series will essentially be over for them.

Only one team has come back from 3-1 in NBA Finals history, and it was led by LeBron James. The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers were also a lot closer in talent to the Golden State Warriors, whereas the Denver Nuggets look to be a pretty superior team to the Heat. Overall, the Heat need to win Game 4 if they want any chance of taking the NBA Finals; Paolo Banchero would most likely agree.