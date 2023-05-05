Jimmy Butler is a gladiator. Give a gladiator extended time to recover, and he should be ready to do battle again for the next bout in The Colosseum. The Miami Heat are hoping their Maximus will be able to take on the New York Knicks for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Saturday night.

Butler is doing everything in his power to ensure that happens, including a late-night shootaround in the Kaseya Center Thursday, via ClutchPoints. That progress coupled with the veteran wing’s natural grit indicates encouraging news for South Beach.

“{HC Erik}Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler worked today,” Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel tweeted. “Says update at about 2:15 Saturday. ‘But we know what his intentions are.’ According to an NBA source, Butler is planning to play.”

Jimmy Butler getting some shots up with his trainer Chris Brickley late last night. Heat-Knicks Game 3 takes place tomorrow in Miami, where the series is tied at 1-1.

None of that is a surprise at all. Butler remained in Game 1 with a bad ankle. Game 2 was always going to be unlikely, but a week of recovery was going to be enough for himself to feel convinced he could play in the Miami home game. However, Spoelstra’s caution was also expected. He and the training staff will have to determine if playing Butler is a worthwhile risk in a seven-game series.

The six-time All-Star led the Heat with 25 points in last Sunday’s opening victory against the Knicks. His teammates, though, were invaluable contributors, especially in closing out the win. They delivered again in Game 2 without Jimmy Butler, maintaining control until a New York burst midway through the fourth quarter.

Even if Butler plays, a collective strong effort is what it should take to advance to the conference finals. One superstar, even Playoff Jimmy, carrying a team on his back for an entire postseason is just not feasible.

But most important for Miami is having someone on the court who has that mentality.

The chances of that happening Saturday night are looking good.