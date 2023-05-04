Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Knicks won Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs clash against the Miami Heat to even the series at one game apiece. However, they received a worrying Jalen Brunson injury update on Thursday, who’s been dealing with injury concerns during the series.

“Jalen didn’t do much today (in practice),” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters, per Knicks Videos on Twitter.

Thibodeau added that Brunson is listed as “day-to-day.”

Jalen Brunson, who landed in New York during last offseason, has helped turn things around for this Knicks team. He’s displayed leadership and of course has added much-needed talent to the roster. During the regular season, Brunson averaged 24 points per game on 49.1 percent field goal and 41.6 percent three-point shooting over 68 games played. He also dished out 3.5 assists per contest.

Through seven games in the 2023 NBA playoffs, Jalen Brunson is averaging 25 points per contest to go along with 4.7 assists per game. He hasn’t been quite as efficient in terms of shooting the ball, but Brunson is still finding ways to help his team. Playing through injury is a difficult thing to do, but he’s been impressive nonetheless.

The Knicks head to Miami needing to win at least one game. Although coming back from down 3-1 wouldn’t be impossible, it would certainly place the odds firmly in the Heat’s favor. Winning at least one affair on the road will give New York a good chance of winning the series with home court back in their favor.

We will provide updates on Jalen Brunson’s status as they are made available.