Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have virtually won a ticket to the 2023 NBA Finals. Considering that no team has ever successfully come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the history of the NBA Playoffs, the Heat can start printing and selling tickets for the NBA Finals.

Speaking of history, the Heat have also just become the first team ever to grab a 3-0 series lead despite winning at least 13 fewer games in the regular season than their opponent.

Via OptaSTATS:

“The @MiamiHEAT (44) had 13 less wins than the Celtics (57) this season and now lead the Eastern Conference Finals 3-0. Miami’s 13 fewer wins than Boston are the most by a team to go up 3-0 in a best-of-seven series in NBA history.”

The Heat did not waste much time crushing whatever confidence Boston had of winning Game 3 early. Miami had an eight-point lead by the end of the first quarter and did not look back on its way to a 128-102 victory. Gabe Vincent led the way for the Heat with 29 points on 11-for-14 shooting from the field, while Duncan Robinson produced 22 points on the strength of five 3-pointers. Jimmy Butler did not shoot very well in Game 3, as he went just 5-for-13 for 16 points, but came away with eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals for Miami, which is now just a win away from notching an unlikely appearance in the NBA’s grandest stage.

The Heat will look to close out the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals via a sweep this coming Tuesday at Kaseya Center.