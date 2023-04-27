ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Game 5 was supposed to be a foregone conclusion. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were meant to win in a blowout of the Heat as the true test lay in a Game 6 return to Miami. Jimmy Butler didn’t get the memo.

Butler led the Heat to an astounding Game 5 closeout of the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks thanks to a massive fourth-quarter comeback that’s never been matched in a series-clinching win in NBA history. Miami was down 16 points to begin the final 12 and managed to get stop after stop to claw back in the contest and eventually win in overtime.

The Heat trailed by 16 points entering the 4th quarter and won. That is the largest comeback entering a 4th quarter in a series-clinching win in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/fRlAPepSTs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 27, 2023

Under normal circumstances, the scenario to start the fourth quarter would be curtains for the visiting side. Against the former champion Milwaukee Bucks on their own home floor, there’s no shame in letting the game get out of hand and resting their stars for Game 6.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat have shown time and time again that they don’t operate the same way as most teams do. 8-seeds are usually just practice fodder for top teams before facing a true challenge in the second round. An utter dismantling in five games was not supposed to be in the cards.

Instead, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are sent home frustrated after not even being able to get up a shot in the closing moments of overtime.

WHAT A DEFENSIVE POSSESSION BY THE HEAT 🔒 The Bucks didn’t even get a shot off 😳❌pic.twitter.com/hro1ekJAjM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

The Heat were far from world-beaters during the regular season. But Jimmy Butler has shown time and time again that he shows up when the stakes are at their highest.