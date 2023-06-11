On the surface, Miami Heat talisman Jimmy Butler and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic could not be any more different. However, both players now share the same objective of leading their team to an NBA title. According to ESPN analyst JJ Redick, that's not the only similarity these two stud share.

Speaking on Friday's episode of his podcast, The Old Man And The Three, Redick described how both Butler and Jokic share the same desire to connect with their teammates. Both are unselfish individuals who genuinely want to see their teammates do well:

“In the same way, in some regards to the way Jokic plays in terms of valuing the connection with teammates and having joy in his teammates' scoring, Jimmy feels that, too,” Redick said. “… Consistently, who [Butler] is as a player is a guy that looks to set up his teammates, looks to get his teammates going, and then turns it on the fourth quarter.”

Redick made his statement in light of Butler's performance in the Heat's Game 4 loss against the Nuggets on Friday night. Jimmy finished with a team-high 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds, seven assists, a block, one turnover, and one triple in 45 minutes of action. Redick believes that Butler “played well” on Friday night in that it was a typical Jimmy Butler performance. In the end, though, it clearly wasn't enough as the Nuggets established a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Needless to say, the Heat will need Butler and the rest of the squad to leave everything on the floor in Game 5 on Monday night.