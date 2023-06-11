Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has four championships, and so he knows a champion team when sees one. With that said, he didn't hesitate in crowning Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets as the 2023 NBA Champions after watching how they handled the Miami Heat in Game 4.

The Nuggets still need one win to officially claim the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but Green is convinced the series is over. That's in no way a disrespect to the Heat, though, but rather a testament to how serious Denver is in closing out the NBA Finals.

“Your 2023 NBA champion … Denver Nuggets, has been crowned. If you watched that game (Game 4) and it did not look to you as if the Denver Nuggets have won a championship, I don't know what you were watching,” Green declared on his podcast, via Bleacher Report.

“And by the way, not in a disrespectful way. Not that they're looking past the next win that they need to get. None of the ‘Rah, rah, the sleep.' No, I told y'all, Denver has been finishing their breakfast. And last night, these last two games, was another example of that. Their finishing their breakfast. They don't play with their food.”

Draymond Green has every reason to believe that the Nuggets have the title in the bag. While they did lose in Game 2, their other three wins have come in double digits. Furthermore, not only did they regain homecourt advantage after letting the Heat steal one on the road, but they also didn't allow Jimmy Butler and co. to even take one on their home turf.

As Green said, the Nuggets don't play around and are determined to get things done as soon as possible. While it's definitely wrong to count out the Heat, it's also hard to see Denver blowing their 3-1 series lead after being so dominant.

It remains to be seen if the Nuggets can get the job done at home, though there's no reason for the Denver faithful to doubt their team now.