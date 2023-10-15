Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will be looking to capitalize on last season's epic postseason run when their 2023-24 season gets underway. Although Butler recently underwent dental surgery, it seems that the procedure won't affect the Heat star's status for the regular season.

“Jimmy Butler is recovering from dental surgery,” wrote Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He's on track to be ready for the regular-season opener.”

The Heat are scheduled to open up their 2023-24 campaign at home against the Detroit Pistons on October 25.

Butler and his Miami teammates are hoping to expand on the unbelievable postseason run they just finished up this past spring. Despite being the eighth seed, Butler had a historically great first-round performance against the Milwaukee Bucks, helping propel his team to a second-round matchup against the overmatched New York Knicks. Up next were the Boston Celtics, with Caleb Martin arguably being Miami's most consistent player as they knocked off Boston and advanced to the NBA Finals.

Butler and the Heat finally ran out of gas against the Denver Nuggets, losing in five games. Still, that didn't take away from what was a historic playoff run, one that Heat fans were hoping would be supplemented by a strong offseason. However, Miami didn't make many noticeable moves this summer, missing out on stars like Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal and instead opting to run it back with (mostly) the same squad as last year, minus a few faces.

Still, with Butler in the fray, no one will be doubting the Heat too heavily.