Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo is tired of hearing the narrative that him and Jimmy Butler can't win. After Abebayo and Butler led the Heat to their second NBA Finals since Butler arrived, he feels they've proven how far their team can go.

Adebayo said, “What we've done in the last 4 years, with people saying, ‘That duo can't get it done. The duo is not this; they're not entertaining!' — We win at the end of the day.”

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have yet to bring home an NBA title to Miami, but they've been one of the most consistent winners since Butler signed with Miami in 2019. Since the 2019-2020 season, no team has won as many playoff games as the Heat. The Heat have 38 playoff wins, while the Boston Celtics are second with 36 and the Denver Nuggets fall in third with 30 wins.

Miami's odds to win a title in the next season or two would have improved if they successfully traded for Damian Lillard. The Heat were favorites to acquire Lillard, but lost out of him when the Milwaukee Bucks landed the superstar.

Even without Lillard, the Heat have proven they can pull off some upsets. In last season's postseason run, the Heat upset the Bucks, and Celtics on their way to the final thanks to the duo of “Playoff Jimmy” and Adebayo. Butler played in 22 playoff games and averaged 39.7 minutes per game, 26.9 points per game and 5.9 assists each game. Adebayo played in 23 games while averaging 37 minutes per game, 17.9 ppg and 9.9 rebounds per game.