Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler had plenty of harsh words to say to the Boston Celtics after beating them on Friday in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Little did fans know that he’s been trash talking Grant Williams, head coach Joe Mazzulla and Boston throughout the contest.

To recall, Williams chirped at Butler midway through the fourth quarter after the Celtics forward drained a triple over the Heat forward. Right in the next play, Butler got back at Williams and bullied him under the rim en route to an and-1.

Making matters worse for Boston, they only fueled Butler even more with all the talking from Williams. While the Celtics were still ahead with six minutes to go in the fourth, Miami turned things around and eventually secured the 111-105 win for the 2-0 series lead.

Apparently, when Mazzulla put Williams on Butler, the Heat vet told the Celtics coach, “you thought this would work?” Butler also purposely hunted Williams, and every time he scored on him, he would say “this is what you wanted” (per Mark Jones of ESPN).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"You thought this would work?" Jimmy Butler let Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla hear about it after putting Grant Williams on him 🗣️ (h/t @MarkJonesESPN)pic.twitter.com/w3esKjle0Z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

Savage indeed.

But hey, Jimmy Butler has all the right to talk. Anyone can, as long as they back it up with their actions. And for Jimmy Buckets, he more than backed it up. He scored 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Heat erased a 12-point deficit early in the game to win.

On the other hand, Grant Williams was not able to walk the talk despite trying so hard to match up with Butler. As Jimmy suggested, it was a huge mistake by Joe Mazzulla and Boston.