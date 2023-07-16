It's safe to say Stephen A. Smith is quite happy for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler amid his rumored relationship with Colombian singer Shakira.

After it was reported that Butler has gone on a number of dates with Shakira, Stephen A. was quick to react to the development and show how proud he is of the Heat forward. While retweeting the news, the ESPN commentator and analyst exclaimed “My man!!!”

Stephen A. Smith didn't have to say a lot to express how he's feeling about the rumored romance between Jimmy Butler and Shakira. Clearly, as impressed as he is with Butler's game on the court, Stephen A. certainly sees Jimmy B's off-court game to be just as good or even better.

The ESPN veteran isn't the only one who's ecstatic for Butler and Shakira, though. Several fans couldn't help but share their joy for the two as well amid reports that they are enjoying each other's company. Although there are also plenty of trolls, it's hard not to be happy for Shakira after her nasty breakup with former partner Gerard Pique.

According to the latest reports, the two aren't officially an item yet. They “have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there,” per US Weekly. They were recently spotted dining out in London, and reports said they were “looking cozy.”

Shakira is also said to be “happy spending time with him” and isn't bothered by their 13-year age gap, and that's all that matters.